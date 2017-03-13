Tennis: Kerber holds off Parmentier to advance at Indian Wells

Angelique Kerber might still get to celebrate her return to world number one with an Indian Wells title after battling past Pauline Parmentier 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the fourth round on Monday. Germany's Angelique Kerber plays a backhand against France's Pauline Parmentier in their third round match during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.

