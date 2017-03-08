Tennis: Kerber cruises past Petkovic to open Indian Wells account
Second-seeded Angelique Kerber raced into the third round at Indian Wells on Saturday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic. Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a backhand during her straight set win over Andrea Petkovic of Germany at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Mar 11, 2017 in Indian Wells, California.
