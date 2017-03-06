Tennis: Injured Serena Williams out of Indian Wells, Miami
World number one Serena Williams has pulled out of upcoming WTA tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because of a knee injury, organisers said in a statement Wednesday. Serena Williams of USA hits a return against Venus Williams of USA during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.
