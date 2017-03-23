Tennis - Indian Wells champion Vesnina on ropes against world 594
Russian Elena Vesnina and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza were in big trouble in their second round matches when the weather came to their rescue at the Miami Open in Florida on Thursday. Mar 19, 2017; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Elena Vesnina hits a shot as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova in the women's final in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC