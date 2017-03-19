Tennis: Flu-hit Andy Murray returns to Surrey to seek expert opinion on injured elbow
Andy Murray was due to fly from his second home in Miami this evening to his main base in Surrey. He is looking for expert opinion on the right elbow problem that forced him to withdraw from the Miami Masters.
