Tennis coach Christine marks 70th birthday
Tennis coach Christine Fletcher cuts her birthday cake during celebrations for her 70th birthday at Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club ON St Patrick's day evening Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club celebrated the 70th birthday of coach Christine Fletcher who has been a member of the club for more than 60 years. Christine is well known to the ladies tennis section and has been organising the club's thriving social tennis rotas for several decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC