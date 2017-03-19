Tennis coach Christine marks 70th birthday

Tennis coach Christine Fletcher cuts her birthday cake during celebrations for her 70th birthday at Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club ON St Patrick's day evening Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club celebrated the 70th birthday of coach Christine Fletcher who has been a member of the club for more than 60 years. Christine is well known to the ladies tennis section and has been organising the club's thriving social tennis rotas for several decades.

