Tennis Channel's BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open Broadcast Schedules

Tennis Channel will show encores of the men's and women's singles finals Sunday, March 19, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The Miami Open men's and women's singles finals will run on Tennis Channel throughout championship Sunday, April 2. LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2017 -Tennis Channel and on-air analyst James Blake have agreed to a two-year broadcast extension on the eve of the BNP Paribas Open, which begins Wednesday, March 8. The announcement comes just before the channel's annual festival of all-day, all-night coverage at the Southern California event and South Florida's subsequent Miami Open, both commonly referred to as "fifth slams" in tennis circles.

