Tennis: Breaking down the 2017 Miami Open bracket

Mar 21, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain speaks with the media on day one of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports The main draw of the 2017 Miami Open presented by ITAU is set to open play on Wednesday, March 21 with several notable tennis players in contention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.