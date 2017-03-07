Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month
Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman. Healy, who joined Tennis Australia in 2008 and was elected president two years later, was last year appointed the Australia region CEO and chairman of partners of global law firm Dentons.
