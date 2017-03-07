Tennis Australia president Healy to r...

Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Star Online

Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman. Healy, who joined Tennis Australia in 2008 and was elected president two years later, was last year appointed the Australia region CEO and chairman of partners of global law firm Dentons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,719 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC