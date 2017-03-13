Stan Wawrinka eases into last 16 of BNP Paribas Open
Stan Wawrinka is feeling positive after easing his way through to the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The third seed needed just an hour and 18 minutes to get past Phillip Kohlschreiber 7-5 6-3 and will now face Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the last 16. The Swiss' half of the draw is wide open after the shock early exit of world number one Andy Murray and he will be eyeing just a second Masters 1000 title at the end of the week.
