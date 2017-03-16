South Africa's Raven Klaasen sinks Nadal, Djokovic at Indian Wells
South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his United States doubles partner, Rajeev Ram, have reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters tennis event in California. Klaassen and Ram, the sixth seeds, defeated the Serbian duo of Novak Djokovic - a 12-time major winner in singles - and Viktor Troicki 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 in their quarterfinal clash on Thursday.
