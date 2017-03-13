Sock upsets Nishikori to set up semi-final with Federer

Mar 17, 2017; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Jack Sock as he defeated Kei Nishikori in his quarter final match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Mar 17, 2017; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Jack Sock as he defeated Kei Nishikori in his quarter final match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.