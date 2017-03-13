Sock upsets Nishikori to set up semi-final with Federer
Mar 17, 2017; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Jack Sock as he defeated Kei Nishikori in his quarter final match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Mar 17, 2017; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Jack Sock as he defeated Kei Nishikori in his quarter final match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC