Shelter Dogs Steal The Show As 'Ball Boys' At Brazil Tennis Open
The Brazil Open wrapped up on Monday with Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas winning the title - but the real stars of the tennis tournament have four legs and, if we're being honest, not-so-great form. Six dogs from animal shelters in Brazil served as "ball boys" on Saturday to raise awareness for pet adoption, and also just to wow the crowds with their overwhelming cuteness.
