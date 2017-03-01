Sharapova to plead case for wild card...

Sharapova to plead case for wild card entry in French Open1 hour ago

16 hrs ago

Johannesburg [South Africa], Mar.4 : Embattled Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is all set to meet French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli to plead her case for a wild card entry at Roland Garros as she makes her return from a doping ban. Confirming the news, the newly-elected president of the FFT revealed that he has agreed to meet Sharapova despite his initial reservations to hand the tennis star a wild card.

