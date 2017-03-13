Sharapova targeting 2020 Tokyo Olympi...

Sharapova targeting 2020 Tokyo Olympics, agent says

Maria Sharapova's 15-month suspension for failing a drug test is likely to extend her career all the way to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, according to the Russian's longtime agent Max Eisenbud. The five-time major winner rocked the tennis world a year ago when she announced she had tested positive for meldonium, an over-the-counter heart medication commonly used in the countries formerly comprising the Soviet Union.

