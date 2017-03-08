Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova progress to quarterfinals of Indian Wells
Sania Mirza along with her Czech partner won five out of the nine break points that came their way. Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova stormed into the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open 2017 tennis tournament with a straight-set win over their opponents in the women's doubles here.
