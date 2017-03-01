Sam Querrey beats David Goffin in Acapulco

American Sam Querrey beat fifth-seed David Goffin 6 -2, 6-3 of Belgium on Wednesday in Acapulco to reach the Mexican Open quarterfinals. The 29 year-old Querrey, a semifinalist last year, will face winner of the match between defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria and Adrian Mannarino of France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.