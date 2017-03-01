Sam Querrey beats David Goffin in Aca...

Sam Querrey beats David Goffin in Acapulco

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

American Sam Querrey beat fifth-seed David Goffin 6 -2, 6-3 of Belgium on Wednesday in Acapulco to reach the Mexican Open quarterfinals. The 29 year-old Querrey, a semifinalist last year, will face winner of the match between defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria and Adrian Mannarino of France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dan Evans continues fine form in Dubai Duty Fre... 21 hr FreePhartss 1
News Andy Murray wins in first match since shock Aus... 21 hr WinsPhartss 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 OpeningPhart 2
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC