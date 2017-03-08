Salisbury tennis quartet take on two stars
WIMBLEDON star Marcus Willis and Davis Cup player Danny Sapsford took on a team of four tennis players from Salisbury at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton. The 24-hour marathon event was run by Sapsford's Bright Ideas for Tennis, which is aimed at raising funds to improve facilities at local tennis clubs.
