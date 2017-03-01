Rohan Bopanna loses in doubles final of Dubai tennis meet1 hour ago
Dubai, March 4: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski lost the men's doubles final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to Horia Tecau and Jean-Julien Rojer here on Saturday. The Indo-Polish pair lost 6-4, 3-6, 3-10 in the title clash to the fourth seeded pair of Romanian Tecau and Dutchman Rojer.
