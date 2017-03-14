Roger vs. Rafa, great tennis and great for tennis, is the rivalry that never gets old
Roger Federer poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the men's final against Rafael Nadal at the 2017 Australian Open on Jan. 29. Roger Federer poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the men's final against Rafael Nadal at the 2017 Australian Open on Jan. 29. It's unlucky for them that they will meet Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, not in the final with another prestigious championship on the line.
