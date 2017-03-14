Roger vs. Rafa, great tennis and grea...

Roger vs. Rafa, great tennis and great for tennis, is the rivalry that never gets old

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Roger Federer poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the men's final against Rafael Nadal at the 2017 Australian Open on Jan. 29. Roger Federer poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the men's final against Rafael Nadal at the 2017 Australian Open on Jan. 29. It's unlucky for them that they will meet Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, not in the final with another prestigious championship on the line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... 17 hr Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,351 • Total comments across all topics: 279,559,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC