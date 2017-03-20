Roger Federer's Opponent Calls Him 'A-Hole' After Tennis Match
That's what his opponent told a stadium full of people at the BNP Paribas Open final this weekend ... but don't worry, they weren't exactly fighting words. An emotional Paul Wawrinka was on the mic addressing the crowd -- and his good friend, Roger -- when he dropped this doozie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC