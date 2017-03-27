Roger Federer's march continues but in-form Nick Kyrgios awaits in Miami
Roger Federer's seemingly impossible ascent back towards the top of the men's game made further ground at the Miami Open, but his biggest test of the year looks to be around the corner. The 35-year-old saved two match points in his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych for his 17th win of the season, which keeps him in contention for a third title of 2017 - an unthinkable set of results considering his age and six-month lay-off with a knee injury last year.
