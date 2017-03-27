Roger Federer to face Tomas Berdych i...

Roger Federer to face Tomas Berdych in Miami quarter-finals

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

Roger Federer's impressive start to the 2017 campaign continued as he beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 7-6 in the fourth round of the Miami Open. The Australia Open champion has lost only one match this year after returning from a five-month lay-off, and claimed the tie breaks 7-5 and 7-4 to progress to the quarter-finals in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar 14 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC