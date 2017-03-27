Roger Federer to face Tomas Berdych in Miami quarter-finals
Roger Federer's impressive start to the 2017 campaign continued as he beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 7-6 in the fourth round of the Miami Open. The Australia Open champion has lost only one match this year after returning from a five-month lay-off, and claimed the tie breaks 7-5 and 7-4 to progress to the quarter-finals in Florida.
