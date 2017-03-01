Roger Federer suffers early exit in Dubai

Eighteen-time grand slam champion Roger Federer is out of the Dubai Duty Free Championships after suffering a second-round loss to Russia's Evgeny Donskoy on Wednesday. Swiss ace Federer won January's Australian Open but was beaten 3-6 7-6 7-6 by world number 116 Donskoy in two hours and two minutes.

