Roger Federer suffers early exit in Dubai

Eighteen-time grand slam champion Roger Federer is out of the Dubai Duty Free Championships after suffering a second-round loss to Russia's Evgeny Donskoy on Wednesday. Swiss ace Federer won January's Australian Open but was beaten 3-6 7-6 7-6 by world number 116 Donskoy in two hours and two minutes.

