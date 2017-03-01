Rain washes out final of Brazil Open
Rain has washed out the final of the clay-court Brazil Open with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay trying for this third straight title in the tournament as he faces Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain. The Spaniard took the first set 7-6 , but rain came with the second set even at 3-3.
