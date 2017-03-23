Rafael Nadal wins in his 1000th tour ...

Rafael Nadal wins in his 1000th tour level match

14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Rafa Nadal celebrated his 1,000th tour level match with a come-from-behind victory over German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open. World number 31 Kohlschreiber was on fire early, ripping through the first set in only 21 minutes but fifth seed Nadal flipped the switch and turned the match on its head to prevail 0-6 6-2 6-3 on the main stadium hardcourt at Crandon Park.

