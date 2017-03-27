Rafael Nadal reaches Key Biscayne final for 5th time
Chasing a shot in the second set of Friday's semifinal, Nadal lost his right sneaker - and the point. But he quickly regained his footing and beat unseeded Fabio Fognini 6-1, 7-5.
