Rafael Nadal advances to Acapulco semifinals
Rafael Nadal ran his Mexican Open winning streak to 13 matches Thursday night, beating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 , 6-3 to reach the semifinals. The tournament winner in 2005 and 2013, Nadal needed almost two hours to finish off Nishioka.
