Rafa Nadal to play Sam Querrey in final

16 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Rafael Nadal routed Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-1, 6-2 on Friday night to advance to the Mexican Open final. Seeking his first title this season and 70th overall, the 30-year-old Spaniard ran his Mexican Open winning streak to 14 matches and 28 sets.

