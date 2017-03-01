Querrey shocks Nadal in final of Acapulco tennis meet
Acapulco , March 5 - Sam Querrey upset Spanish star Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 in the final of the Mexican Open here, becoming the first American to win the title in the tennis tournament's 24-year history. The 29-year-old Querrey ended Nadal's unbeaten streak in the Mexican Pacific resort city in Saturday night's final, reports Efe.
