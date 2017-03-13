Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to wedding of tennis royalty Serena Williams
She's considered tennis royalty, so it's probably fitting that Serena Williams has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to her forthcoming wedding. The pair are said to be top VIP guestlist for the Wimbledon champ's eagerly-anticipated nuptials to boyfriend Alexis Ohanian, which are expected to take place later this year.
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
