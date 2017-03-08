Prajnesh planning a Menace for Denis
In early December, Prajnesh Gunneswaran entered an Australian Open Wild Card playoff event semifinal against Denis Istomin - the man who would later go on to beat Novak Djokovic in the year's first Grand Slam. Prajnesh would take the Uzbek to three sets, even holding three match points before losing out.
