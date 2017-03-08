Pliskova rallies past Puig to avoid Indian Wells upset

Karolina Pliskova roared back from a set down to outlast Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig 1-6 6-4 6-4 as the Czech third seed avoided a major upset at the BNP Paribas Open in California on Friday. Garbine Muguruza during her match as she defeated Kirsten Flipkens during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

