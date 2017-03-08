Pliskova rallies past Puig to avoid Indian Wells upset
Karolina Pliskova roared back from a set down to outlast Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig 1-6 6-4 6-4 as the Czech third seed avoided a major upset at the BNP Paribas Open in California on Friday. Garbine Muguruza during her match as she defeated Kirsten Flipkens during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb '17
|LinePhartzz
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC