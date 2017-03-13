Phone call that saved Nick Kyrgios
NICK Kyrgios has revealed he came incredibly close to walking away from tennis after his second-round exit at the Australian Open in January. The 21-year-old has opened up like never before in a press conference on Thursday following his victory over Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open, admitting he faced "dark times" during his rollercoaster ride at the back end of the 2016 season through to his loss to Andreas Seppi at Melbourne Park.
