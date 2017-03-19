Petra Kvitova: No timescale on my ret...

Petra Kvitova: No timescale on my return to tennis following knife attack

Petra Kvitova has revealed there is still no timescale on her return to tennis following a knife attack three months ago. Kvitova suffered serious injuries and had to undergo an operation to her racket-holding left hand after being assaulted by an intruder at her apartment in the Czech Republic in December.

