Over 2,000 children to receive tennis...

Over 2,000 children to receive tennis coaching during AEGON Ilkley Trophy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ilkley Gazette

More than 50 schools from across Yorkshire will take part in taster sessions at the club during the pre-Wimbledon Challenger tournament, which is being held from June 17-25. A total of 2,250 children will receive coaching during the event - an increase of 500 on last year - involving, for the first time, and due to popular demand, pupils from Year Seven and Eight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar 14 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC