Over 2,000 children to receive tennis coaching during AEGON Ilkley Trophy

More than 50 schools from across Yorkshire will take part in taster sessions at the club during the pre-Wimbledon Challenger tournament, which is being held from June 17-25. A total of 2,250 children will receive coaching during the event - an increase of 500 on last year - involving, for the first time, and due to popular demand, pupils from Year Seven and Eight.

