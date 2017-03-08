Novak Djokovic knows how to return to top: Boris Becker
New Delhi, March 8: Former World No.1 Boris Becker is confident that Serbian star Novak Djokovic will recover from his current slump and dominate the tennis world once again. Becker started coaching Djokovic in 2013 before the duo parted ways last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb 8
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb 7
|DavisPhartzz
|2
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|Feb 7
|LinePhartzz
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC