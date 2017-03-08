Novak Djokovic knows how to return to...

Novak Djokovic knows how to return to top: Boris Becker

New Delhi, March 8: Former World No.1 Boris Becker is confident that Serbian star Novak Djokovic will recover from his current slump and dominate the tennis world once again. Becker started coaching Djokovic in 2013 before the duo parted ways last year.

Chicago, IL

