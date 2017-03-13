Novak Djokovic begins defence of Indi...

Novak Djokovic begins defence of Indian Wells title with win over Kyle Edmund

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

Novak Djokovic began his defence of the BNP Paribas Open title with a hard-fought second-round victory against Kyle Edmund. World number two Djokovic - who has won the Indian Wells title five times, including in each of the last three years - won 6-4 7-6 against the Briton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb '17 LinePhartzz 9
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC