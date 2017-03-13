No Federer vs Kyrgios: Aussie withdraws with illness
Roger Federer got an unexpected day off Friday at the BNP Paribas Open after Nick Kyrgios withdrew from their quarterfinal because of what he suspected was food poisoning. Less than two hours before they were to take the court, Kyrgios tweeted that he "had a restless night of being sick."
