Newbury Park father accused of child cruelty over tennis training 'gave daughters no choice'
The mother of two young women accusing their father of cruelty has denied lying about the allegations in a bid to help secure contact with her children. John De'Viana, 55, is accused of subjecting his daughters, Monaei and Nephe, to years of physical and emotional abuse in his effort to make them sporting stars.
