Murray beats Garcia-Lopez to reach quarterfinals in Dubai

Top-seeded Andy Murray earned a place in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez on Wednesday. Murray, playing in his first tournament since a fourth round defeat at the Australian Open last month, is showing no signs of being match rusty despite having to deal with a case of shingles.

