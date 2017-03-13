Mladenovic reaches Indian Wells semis and top 20 in rankings

Kristina Mladenovic outlasted Caroline Wozniacki 3-6, 7-6 , 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday and break into the top 20 in the WTA Tour rankings for the first time in her career. Neither Mladenovic nor Wozniacki had dropped a set before their quarterfinal.

