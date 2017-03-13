Mladenovic reaches Indian Wells semis and top 20 in rankings
Kristina Mladenovic outlasted Caroline Wozniacki 3-6, 7-6 , 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday and break into the top 20 in the WTA Tour rankings for the first time in her career. Neither Mladenovic nor Wozniacki had dropped a set before their quarterfinal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC