Mexico Open: Kyrgios stuns Djokovic

Mexico Open: Kyrgios stuns Djokovic

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

Kyrgios served up 25 aces to the Serbian's two but broke Djokovic just once to seal the victory with a fierce forehand winner into the backcourt on the first of three match points. Djokovic was returning to action as a wild card in Acapulco after a shoulder injury and the loss in his first meeting with Kyrgios was another setback in a year which started with a stunning early exit at the Australian Open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC