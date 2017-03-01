Mexico Open: Kyrgios stuns Djokovic
Kyrgios served up 25 aces to the Serbian's two but broke Djokovic just once to seal the victory with a fierce forehand winner into the backcourt on the first of three match points. Djokovic was returning to action as a wild card in Acapulco after a shoulder injury and the loss in his first meeting with Kyrgios was another setback in a year which started with a stunning early exit at the Australian Open.
