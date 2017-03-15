Marketing guru Coyne may have been rolled in Packer purge of Crown executives
This is the guy who signed off on the sponsorship deal with rugby league's Melbourne Storm in 2015 - and promoted its links to Chinese tennis great, Li Na - along with other deals which are no longer part of Crown's cost cutting future under executive chairman, John Alexander . Li Na appearing at Crown Live on the Riverwalk today at 12:30pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Tue
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC