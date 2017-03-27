Mark Williams eases past Shaun Murphy to reach semi-finals of China Open
Mark Williams moved closer to sealing his place at next month's World Championships with a 5-1 win over Shaun Murphy in the China Open quarter-finals. The two-time world champion will slip out of the top 16 and be required to qualify unless he pulls off a great escape by winning the tournament in Beijing.
