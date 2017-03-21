Maria Sharapova to hit peak by October after her comeback: Russian tennis chief1 hour ago

Tennis star Maria Sharapova would need at least six months to get back into shape to display decent results at international tournaments following her comeback next month in April, Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpishchev said. Currently sitting out a provisional suspension due to doping violations, the 29-year-old is set to make her comeback following a doping ban on April 26 at Stuttgart, reports Tass news agency.

