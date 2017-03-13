Maria Sharapova accepts suspicion wil...

Maria Sharapova accepts suspicion will remain when she returns from doping ban

Maria Sharapova accepts she will have a cloud of suspicion hanging over her when she returns to tennis next month. The five-time grand slam champion is serving a 15-month doping ban after testing positive for the cardiac drug meldonium at the Australian Open in 2016.

