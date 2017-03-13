Marcus Daniell wins title in Texas

Marcus Daniell wins title in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Davis Cup team member Marcus Daniell has won the doubles title at the US$150,000 Irving Challenger in Dallas, Texas this morning. Daniell, 27 who is ranked 43 in the world in doubles combined with Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner to defeat top seeds Olivier Marach and Fabrice Martin 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 11 minutes successfully converting two of their eight break point opportunities It is likely Daniell will see his ranking improve beyond his current high and possibly above New Zealand team mate Michael Venus who is ranked 40th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar 14 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC