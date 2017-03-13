Marcus Daniell wins title in Texas
New Zealand Davis Cup team member Marcus Daniell has won the doubles title at the US$150,000 Irving Challenger in Dallas, Texas this morning. Daniell, 27 who is ranked 43 in the world in doubles combined with Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner to defeat top seeds Olivier Marach and Fabrice Martin 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 11 minutes successfully converting two of their eight break point opportunities It is likely Daniell will see his ranking improve beyond his current high and possibly above New Zealand team mate Michael Venus who is ranked 40th.
