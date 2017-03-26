Marc Polmans wins back-to-back ACT Cl...

Marc Polmans wins back-to-back ACT Claycourt International titles

3 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Marc Polmans secured back-to-back ACT Claycourt International titles on Sunday after a three-hour epic against Maverick Banes. Polmans is expected to rise 30 spots in the rankings to a career-best world No.190 after coming from behind to defeat Banes 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

