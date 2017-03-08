Madison Keys wins 1st match of 2017 after left wrist surgery
Top-10 player Madison Keys played - and won - her first match of 2017 after time off because of a wrist operation, beating Mariana Duque-Marino 6-1, 7-5 at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday. Keys, a 22-year-old American ranked No.
